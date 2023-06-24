Scattered showers, few thunderstorms throughout Saturday

PITTSBURGH — Yesterday many of us stayed dry while others got dumped on. Today will be similar with scattered showers throughout the day and a few thunderstorms as well. The highest chance for rain will be this afternoon with most showers dissipating after sunset. Tonight looks mainly dry with low clouds and areas of fog Sunday morning.

We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun Sunday as temperatures soar back into the 80s. Most of the day will be dry but an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out. A better chance for showers will come at night, although most of the activity will weaken as it moves out of Ohio.

A better chance for storms will arrive Monday along a cold front. Unsettled weather will continue into mid next week as an upper level low parks itself over us. That means continued daily rain chances with temperatures by Wednesday struggling to get out of the 60s!

