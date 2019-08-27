Keep the umbrella close the next 24 hours as wet weather is back in the forecast.
Kids will need an umbrella for the walk to the bus stop early Tuesday, and there may be a few showers for the afternoon walk home too.
A rumble of thunder is possible late Tuesday and early Wednesday, but severe storms are not in the forecast at this time.
Showers will head out Wednesday morning leaving us with a bit of sunshine by the second half of the day.
It will continue to be mild with highs in the mid to upper 70s the next several days.
