    Those who have plans Sunday need to have rain gear on standby as wet weather pushes in from the south.

    Scattered showers will continue off and on through the morning, mainly from Allegheny County south and east. 

    The showers will be tapering off by late afternoon and into early evening.

    Dry, cooler weather returns late Sunday through early next week.

    Next chance for rain is late on Wednesday toward evening through Thursday.

