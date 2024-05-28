Scattered showers, pop-up storms possible Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — There will be many dry hours Tuesday, but scattered showers and a few pop-up storms will be possible again. The best chance of showers and a storm is during the afternoon and evening. However, widespread severe weather is not expected.

Wednesday brings one last day of rain and storms as a slow-moving system finally exits the area. It will be unseasonably cool Wednesday and Thursday with highs only in the 60s.

The second half of the week will be wonderful with pleasant temps, low humidity and plenty of sunshine.

