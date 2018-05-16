Rain showers will be on and off through the day Wednesday, with an afternoon thunderstorm popping in a couple of spots.
Rain will be steadier south of Interstate 70 during the afternoon.
While no severe weather is expected Wednesday, any thunderstorm can bring brief heavy rain and gusty winds.
The weather will stay unsettled the rest of the week, with a few showers Thursday and more widespread rain likely Friday.
