Scattered showers return to parts of the area Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Patchy fog will greet you in a couple of spots this morning, but most of the area will be fog-free. Any areas of fog will be clearing out by mid-morning.

Scattered showers return to the area later today. The best chance of seeing rain will be south and southeast of Pittsburgh through tonight. However, other areas could pick up some rain as well.

Rain should head out of the area into central and eastern Pennsylvania during the day on Friday. Mother’s Day weekend looks wonderful with a mix of clouds and sun. It will be 70 Saturday and into the upper 70s Sunday.

