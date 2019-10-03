PITTSBURGH - A strong early-season cold front will bring scattered showers and storms Thursday ahead of the chilliest air we've seen since the middle of May.
Isolated severe storms could bring damaging wind gusts to parts of the area.
Severe Weather Team 11 has been forecasting a dramatic shift in temperatures by the weekend, and the battle of warm and cool air will set the stage for showers and storms.
Have the umbrella with you as you head out early Thursday. While most of the day will be dry, showers and storms will increase in coverage later in the day.
Check the forecast updates often, as storms will be developing during the afternoon and into the evening.
By Friday, high temperatures will be about 20 degrees cooler, and by Saturday morning, some areas could wake up to morning low temperatures in the 30s.
