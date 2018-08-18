Scattered showers, storms continue Saturday

Off and on showers and storms continue Saturday.
It won't be a washout, but wet weather will have you running for cover at times, especially after lunch into the evening.
The system bringing the showers will gradually slide south late day with dry weather back Sunday
