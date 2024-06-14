Scattered showers, storms expected Friday

PITTSBURGH — It won’t be as warm today but it’ll feel more humid as we wait the approach of a cold front. That front will bring us a few showers this morning, with the potential for a stronger storm or two this afternoon. Main storm threats today would be from lightning, gusty winds and small hail.

TRACK THE RAIN USING OUR INTERACTIVE RADAR

Behind this front, conditions turn much more comfortable tonight with lows dipping into the 50s. Enjoy the break from the A/C while you can!

Saturday will be the more comfortable of the two days this weekend. By Monday, highs soar into the mid-90s with the potential for upper 90s from Tuesday through Friday of next week. Each day will feature heat indices near 100 degrees, making this upcoming heat wave prolonged and dangerous.

Download the WPXI Weather App to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group