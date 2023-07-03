Weather

Localized flooding possible as scattered showers, storms linger; 4th of July mostly dry, warmer

By Adis Juklo, WPXI-TV

WPXI - Rain (Photo by Liv Bruce on Unsplash)

PITTSBURGH — Parts of the area picked up over three inches of rain over the weekend. We’ll see more scattered showers and storms today, especially this afternoon. Much of the day will be dry, but storms could again produce heavy rain, which may lead to localized flooding. The last of the showers will move through shortly after sunset tonight with drier air moving in overnight.

There can be a stray shower for the Fourth of July, but most areas will be rain-free. It will be warmer with highs in the mid-80s and still muggy too. Fireworks look dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

The weather for mid-week looks hot and mainly dry before the next front brings showers and storms late Thursday and Friday. Severe Weather Team 11 will keep you updated on rain chances throughout the week.

