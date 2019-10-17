PITTSBURGH - Grab a coat and an umbrella Thursday, as it will feel more like the middle of November than the middle of October.
Strong northwest winds will keep pumping chilly air into the area, with wind gusts to 30 mph at times.
Temperatures will stay in the 40s all day as our afternoon high of 49 degrees will be nearly 15 degrees below normal.
Scattered showers will taper off as the day goes on.
A few snow showers are possible in the higher elevations of the mountains. Nothing more than a dusting is expected on tree tops and mulch beds.
We'll start a slow but steady climb in temperatures Friday, with 60s returning for the weekend. Expect dry weather Friday through Sunday.
