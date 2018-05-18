A flood watch is in effect for Westmoreland, Fayette, Greene, and Monongalia counties until 8 p.m. Friday.
Off an on showers in the area to end the week, with possible steadier rain and storms to start the weekend. Showers will be widely scattered Friday, with the the heaviest rain east in the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette counties.
Saturday, a southern storm pumps more moisture into the area, increasing the risk for flooding and strong to severe storms.
Our team of meteorologists is tracking this system and the severe weather threats.
