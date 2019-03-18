PITTSBURGH - Keep the coat handy. It will be a chilly start to the week with high temperatures struggling into the 40s Monday.
A few flurries are possible as you step out the door Monday morning. Light snow showers in the West Virginia and Maryland mountains could put down a light dusting.
Clouds will be in and out through the day Monday.
It will be dry Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures warming into the lower 50s Wednesday. We'll see mid-40s for highs Tuesday.
Our next chance of rain is Wednesday night and Thursday. Some wet snow might mix in with the rain near Interstate 80 and in the mountains.
