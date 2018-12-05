  • Scattered snow showers through day Wednesday

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - You might have to dust a little snow off your car. Scattered snow showers will be with us through the day Wednesday.

    Watch for changing travel conditions on the roads as snow sticks in some areas, while keeping roads wet in others. Icy areas started the day, but snow will taper off through the afternoon.

    During the daylight hours, most of the snow will melt. However, a light coating is possible in a few areas.

    Another system will bring more snow and cold to the area Thursday, with snow showers impacting the afternoon commute.

