Heavy bursts of snow covered roads in parts of the area Tuesday morning.
Snow showers fell on and off overnight.
Most areas do not have snow on the ground. However, a few locations have seen enough snow to coat streets, primarily secondary and side streets.
Snow should melt fairly easily as the sun comes up and temperatures push above 32 degrees.
Snow showers will continue on and off through the day. Snow will mix with rain in some locations during the afternoon.
Little, if any, accumulation is expected during the daylight hours.
Winds gusting to 30 mph will keep wind chills in the 20s much of the day.
