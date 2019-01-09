PITTSBURGH - The winter chill is sticking around.
Scattered snow showers will continue through early Thursday with a coating to around an inch possible in Pittsburgh. Watch for icy spots on untreated sidewalks and surfaces.
Related Headlines
Because this is a lake effect snow event, areas closer to Lake Erie and in the ridges east of the city will see the most snow, as cold winds blow into the higher elevations.
Even if you don't get much snow, you'll need to layer up for the wind chill. It will feel like it's in the single digits early Thursday, so kids will need the hats, gloves and warm coats before they hit the door.
>>RELATED: Confirmed EF-1 tornado touched down in Mercer County Tuesday
We'll get a brief break in the snow showers later Thursday and Friday, but Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking the threat of another winter storm moving in for the weekend.
It's too early to talk snow totals, but based on the latest data, snow could disrupt your plans Saturday and part of the day Sunday.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.
Our team of meteorologists will be closely watching this system for any changes -- stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for hour-by-hour updates on air, on WPXI.com and with the FREE Severe Weather Team 11 app.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}