Scattered storms could bring damaging winds, hail to area; possibility of an isolated tornado later

By Adis Juklo, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — It’s a quiet start to the day, but scattered storms are expected to develop late this afternoon/evening. Main storm threats will be from damaging winds and large hail, though an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

You’ll notice an uptick in humidity throughout the day as temperatures head for the mid-80s.

Most of tonight looks quiet though an isolated storm can’t be ruled out through tomorrow morning. Most of Friday is dry but another front will bring us a higher chance for storms late Saturday.

Sunday looks drier with just an isolated storm possible, but it will remain warm and muggy.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 today as we track the strongest storms.

