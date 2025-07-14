Scattered storms expected this Monday afternoon

PITTSBURGH — Get ready for a stretch of unsettled weather this week with almost each day offering a chance for heavy rain and storms. Showers have already popped up this morning over Fayette county with more scattered storms expected this afternoon.

Severe weather is unlikely, but any slow-moving storms will be capable of producing heavy rain in a short period of time, so watch for quickly changing conditions. We’ll see a nice break in the storms Tuesday, but that won’t last long.

From Wednesday through Friday, humidity levels may be the highest that we’ve seen so far this summer. That combined with a stalled front nearby may lead to repeated rounds of heavy rain and storms. While there will still be plenty of dry time, storms may lead to an elevated flash flood risk by the end of the week.

A reprieve from the storms is expected for the start of the weekend.

