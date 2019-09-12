  • Scattered storms, showers stick around for Thursday

    PITTSBURGH - Kids may need an umbrella for the walk to the bus stop early Thursday as scattered showers and storms stick around. Wet roads from overnight storms may slow your ride into work too. 

    Any morning rain will gradually come to an end around noon, then Severe Weather Team 11 will be tracking the possibility of another round of showers and storms developing during Thursday afternoon.

    Right now, it looks as though the best chance of storms may be mainly south of Pittsburgh late Thursday, but check you'll want to check our forecast often as the location and timing will change.

    More showers and storms are in the forecast Friday and early Saturday,  with dry weather moving in as the weekend ends. 

