SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING issued for Indiana County as scattered storms roll in

By Stephen Cropper, WPXI-TV
Rain Rain (Image by Free-Photos from Pixabay)
PITTSBURGH — A FLASH FLOOD WARNING has been issued for part of Allegheny County.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for parts of Allegheny, Washington and Beaver counties.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for parts of Indiana County.

Scattered strong storms with the threat of damaging winds, frequent lightning and downpours will move through the area this evening. Severe Thunderstorm warnings have been issued, so check the forecast before heading outdoors, and have the Severe Weather Team 11 app with you for the latest warnings and updates.

The storm threat could continue after sunset before gradually decreasing as we head into Friday morning.

Another round of storms will fire Friday afternoon and evening bringing similar threats of damaging winds, lightning and downpours with impacts through the evening.

Saturday will also be a severe weather threat day with storms likely during the afternoon

