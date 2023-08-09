Seasonable with highs in the low 80s Wednesday; isolated showers, storms possible

PITTSBURGH — Expect a seasonable day with temperatures in the low 80s this afternoon. Stray showers or a storm could pop up but most of the day will be dry.

An incoming stronger system from the west will bring us steady rain late tonight and into Thursday morning. Heavier pockets of rain are possible for the morning commute with some embedded thunder, but most of the rain will exit by late morning. Isolated showers are possible during the afternoon.

Most of the weekend looks dry, but another wave will bring us storms by late in the day Saturday. Sunday still looks like the drier of the two days this weekend with temperatures staying close to average.

