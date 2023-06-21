Seasonably warm on 1st day of summer with highs in the upper 70s

PITTSBURGH — It will be another mainly dry day across the area with seasonable temperatures in the upper 70s. A stray shower is possible again north of Pittsburgh but most of us won’t see rain. In fact, we should see a nice mix of clouds and sun throughout the day, with an increase in clouds late.

Coastal low pressure will spread some showers our way late tonight, but rainfall amounts look light with most places getting less than a tenth of an inch through tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will feature plenty of clouds which will keep temperatures in the 60s most of the day. Showers could linger in the morning and return again at night, with a better chance for some thunderstorms on Friday. A south wind will bring the humidity back by then.

The weekend won’t be a washout, but a few storms are possible Saturday before a weak front crosses.

