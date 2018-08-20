  • Seasonal temperatures ahead of potential for severe storms

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH -

    Thousands of students will head back to school Monday with seasonal temperatures and dry conditions.

    Seasonal and dry doesn't last long, with an approaching cold front that will spawn severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening across the area.

    Heavy rain, wind gusts of more than 50 mph and hail will be possible.

    Behind the front, a preview of some early fall air, with some neighborhoods seeing temperatures in the 40s by Thursday morning.

