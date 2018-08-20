Thousands of students will head back to school Monday with seasonal temperatures and dry conditions.
DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP
Related Headlines
Seasonal and dry doesn't last long, with an approaching cold front that will spawn severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening across the area.
Heavy rain, wind gusts of more than 50 mph and hail will be possible.
Behind the front, a preview of some early fall air, with some neighborhoods seeing temperatures in the 40s by Thursday morning.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}