Sensational couple of days of weather ahead for the holiday weekend

PITTSBURGH — One or two minor hiccups today before a sensational summer holiday weekend of weather.

There will be a few areas of fog for those heading out the door early. Any fog won’t be nearly as widespread as Wednesday and will be gone by mid-morning.

A shower or storm could fire up in a few spots this afternoon, but most areas will not see any rain for a second straight day.

The dry stretch of weather will last through the holiday weekend. Temperatures will climb through the weekend with highs in the mid 80s Friday for Independence Day, near 90 Saturday and into the 90s Sunday.

Humidity will return for the second half of the weekend making Sunday afternoon feel more like it’s in the mid 90s.

