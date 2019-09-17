PITTSBURGH - Isolated areas fog could slow your drive to work early Tuesday in a few spots, but fog will not be widespread.
Dry weather is here and will stick around the next several days.
Highs this week will touch near 80 degrees, about 5 degrees above average this time of the year.
Rain chances will be low thanks to a big area of high pressure building into the area.
Most of the area will be dry through Saturday.
