    PITTSBURGH - Isolated areas fog could slow your drive to work early Tuesday in a few spots, but fog will not be widespread.

    Dry weather is here and will stick around the next several days.

    Highs this week will touch near 80 degrees, about 5 degrees above average this time of the year.

    Rain chances will be low thanks to a big area of high pressure building into the area.  

    Most of the area will be dry through Saturday.

