PITTSBURGH - We'll see several rounds of rain showers to start the work week.
Rain could be locally heavy in a few spots Monday as rain rides across the area ahead of a warm front. Isolated thunderstorms will also be possible through late afternoon.
Monday will be warm and muggy with high temperatures near 80 degrees.
Very warm and humid air will be with us Tuesday and Wednesday, with isolated thunderstorms possible. Most of the daylight hours will be dry. High temperatures will push into the mid and upper 80s both days.
Autumn air finally arrives by the end of the week, with temperatures barely into the 60s by Friday.
