PITTSBURGH - Get ready for a period of wet weather across western Pennsylvania.
Tuesday night will be cloudy with areas of fog developing.
There will likely be reduced visibility by Wednesday morning, so plan for extra time and distance when traveling.
Temperatures will be in the 40s Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with highs Wednesday in the mid- to upper 50s.
Showers will build in for the morning commute Wednesday, with steadier rain through the afternoon.
Wednesday night into Thursday will also bring moderate to heavy rainfall.
Thursday may bring a record-high temperature of 64 degrees.
Colder air changes rain to snow showers by Friday.
Severe Weather Team 11 will be tracking the potential for 1.5 to 3 inches of rain across the area this week.
