PITTSBURGH - Several rounds of wet weather could disrupt your plans Thursday and into early Friday.
Showers and an isolated storm will slow down Thursday’s morning commute in several areas.
Another round of showers and storms will move through the area Thursday afternoon and evening.
Some of the storms later in the day could produce damaging winds and hail.
More showers will be in the area Thursday night and early Friday.
