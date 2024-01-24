Several rounds of rain expected over the next few days

PITTSBURGH — Fog is reducing visibility in some locations Wednesday morning. Make sure to use caution and allow extra time.

Have your umbrella and rain jacket handy the next two days with rounds of rain expected. Scattered showers this morning with a steadier rain expected Wednesday afternoon and evening. Rain will impact the evening commute, water on roads may cause hydroplaning.

The next round of steadier rain will arrive again Thursday afternoon and evening. The wet weather will start to wrap up Friday morning with clouds expected throughout the day. Highs over the next three days will be in the 50s.

A weekend system will bring cooler marks in the 40s with rain showers, temperatures will fall near freezing Sunday night with a slight chance of a mix to snow showers before ending.

