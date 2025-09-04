Several rounds of showers, some thunderstorms on Thursday, bringing much-needed rain to area

PITTSBURGH — Dust off the umbrella, literally, before heading out the door on Thursday.

We’ll see several rounds of showers and occasional thunderstorms during the day on Thursday, bringing much-needed rain to the area.

An early round of showers and isolated storms is expected to move in during the mid-to-late morning hours. That rain should provide a good dampening of the ground in many locations.

A second round of showers and storms is likely to develop later in the day. The best chance for stronger storms will be in areas east and south of Pittsburgh, where gusty winds will be possible with any storms.

