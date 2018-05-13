0 Several waves of severe storms to move in overnight

Several waves of wet weather, with possible severe storms, are likely overnight and throughout the day Sunday.

The system is very complicated, which makes it difficult to predict timing and location with precision. The storm front remains draped over the region.

Severe Weather Team 11 is monitoring the complex system. The latest timing on storms, and which areas will be most impacted on Mother's Day, for 11 Morning News starting at 5 a.m.

Heavy rain with localized flooding, strong winds and hail remain the biggest concerns going into Mother's Day.

UPDATE 8:25 p.m.

Flash flood warnings have begun to come in for several areas, including Westmoreland County, in effect until 11:15 p.m.

UPDATE 7:45 p.m. -- The National Weather Service has canceled the severe thunderstorm watch for all areas in our viewing area. Showers that could turn into thunderstorms are moving east of Pittsburgh over the next few hours.

However, another round of showers is expected to enter our area overnight into Sunday morning.

A flood advisory was issued for parts of Allegheny, Westmoreland, Cambria and Somerset counties -- in effect until 10:15 p.m.

UPDATE 7 p.m. -- Heavy rain, winds, and hail are coming down all across Western Pa.

Credit: Jenna Wheeler via Facebook © 2018 Cox Media Group.

Photos like these have been flooding in, showing hail upwards of half an inch thick.

The entire viewing area remains under a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m.

UPDATE 5 p.m.

UPDATE 4:15 p.m.

UPDATE 4:10 p.m. -- The National Weather Service just issued a severe thunderstorm warning to Washington County, effective until 4:45 p.m.

South Park is also under a warning until 4:45 p.m., in addition to the other areas already announced by the NWS.

UPDATE 4 p.m. -- Several areas are now under severe thunderstorm warnings, according to the National Weather Service.

Multiple municipalities in Allegheny County, including Bethel Park, Upper Saint Clair, and Whitehall are all under the warning until 4:45 p.m.

Other areas are under warnings until 4:15 p.m., the NWS said, inlcuding Monroeville, Plum, and Murrysville.

UPDATE 3:45 p.m. -- Severe Weather Team 11 continues to track heavy rain entering our area, which could bring strong winds, hail, and possible tornado watches in some areas.

The severe thunderstorm watches are still in effect for multiple counties, with wind speeds upwards of 60 miles per hour and a potential of one inch of hail moving east.

The National Weather Service also issued severe thunderstorm warnings to the following counties: Allegheny, Armstrong, Indiana, and Westmoreland. Those warnings are in effect until 4:15 p.m.

UPDATE 2:48 p.m. - A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Indiana, Washington and Westmoreland counties until 11 p.m.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely today, especially in the afternoon.

Some of these storms may be strong to severe, with a threat for damaging winds, hail and heavy downpours. Highs will be in the upper 70's.

Sunday, Mother's Day, will also be wet. We'll see showers, with the potential for a few thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

We will be tracking unsettled weather through the weekend and into next week. Stay alert to changing weather conditions.

The main concern over the next few days will be flooding downpours and damaging wind.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the latest on any severe weather this weekend.

