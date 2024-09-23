Several waves of rain, storms to move through area Monday

PITTSBURGH — Much of the area will finally see rain today, and that pattern will last much of the week.

Drought conditions will get some help as several waves of rain and thunderstorms move through the area. No day is a washout. Pockets of heavy rain will be possible occasionally in any thunderstorms that can pop up. Widespread severe weather is not expected this week, but any storm can produce gusty winds and heavy rain.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the very latest on the forecast. Make sure to download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest updates and alerts when you are on the go.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group