0 Severe storms bring damaging winds, hail through Western Pa.

PITTSBURGH - UPDATE (9 PM)

Severe storms rolled through Western Pa. Saturday evening, and they caused damage and injuries throughout the region.

Emergency responders confirmed a pop-up tent blew away and hit people during the storms in the 6000 block of Beighley Road. One person was taken to the hospital.

Wind gusts were up to 60 miles-per-hour with quarter-sized hail in Westmoreland County, and multiple viewers told Channel 11 they spotted damage caused by the storms in there and in the South Hills.

Channel 11 received several photos and videos of large hail coming down in Bridgeville Saturday evening.

Photos from viewer Dana Nelson in Bridgeville of hail from the warned storm earlier this evening in Allegheny county. #wpxi #WPXIStorm pic.twitter.com/rqJErskImb — Stephanie Allison (@StephAllisonWx) September 29, 2019

Viewers reported trees and wires down in Murrysville, Bethel Park and South Park, three areas where the storms hit particularly hard.

A mess in South Park tonight, trees down along Westchester Road. More on 11 at 11 #WPXI #WPXIStorm pic.twitter.com/thVW9zZrhK — Stephanie Allison (@StephAllisonWx) September 29, 2019

There are also more than 2,000 Duquesne Light customers without power in Monroeville, though it is unclear if those were caused by the severe storms.

UPDATE (8:25 PM) Strong winds caused damage and and injury in Murrysville.

UPDATE (7:30 PM) The warnings for Allegheny County and Westmoreland County were extended to 8 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 8 PM -Gusty winds up to 60 mph and possible quarter-size hail #WPXI pic.twitter.com/BhNRFHm9xy — Stephanie Allison (@StephAllisonWx) September 28, 2019

UPDATE (7 PM) The warnings for Allegheny County and Westmoreland County have been extended to 7:30 p.m.

Reports have come in saying wind gusts were up to 60 miles-per-hour with quarter-sized hail in Westmoreland County.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning move inside if you are in this area and stay safe. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/QQeA4qmtfJ — Stephanie Allison (@StephAllisonWx) September 28, 2019

UPDATE (6:20 PM) The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the following counties: Allegheny, Beaver, Fayette, Greene and parts of Washington.

They are all in effect until 7 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 7:00 PM -Watch for wind gusts up to 60 mph. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/3u9SUMZeGM — Stephanie Allison (@StephAllisonWx) September 28, 2019

ORIGINAL STORY:

A few storms this evening could become strong and produce gusty winds and downpours mainly before midnight.

Storms will end, and skies become partly cloudy with patchy fog overnight.

Sunday will be warm and humid, but we should remain dry. The heat continues into the next week with highs reaching near 90 degrees by Tuesday.

Cooler air is set to move in later in the work week.

