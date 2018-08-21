Damaging wind, localized flooding and isolated tornadoes are possible Tuesday afternoon with several clusters of strong to severe thunderstorms that will develop and move through the area.
DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP
Related Headlines
Morning rain and spotty thunderstorms will continue to move through the region. Much of the area will see a break in the rain late in the morning that will allow the atmosphere to recharge and help develop potentially severe thunderstorms for the afternoon.
A lot will depend on the amount of sunshine after the morning round of rain. More sunshine means a better likelihood of severe storms. If the clouds hang tough, it will be a little harder to create the right scenario for numerous severe afternoon thunderstorms.
Severe weather watches and warnings could be issued later today.— Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) August 21, 2018
Know the difference between a watch and a warning. Get all alerts straight to your phone --> https://t.co/SNtbZ2FQ77 pic.twitter.com/2oIBg15YMi
The strongest storms will be capable of producing wind gusts of more than 50 mph, torrential downpours leading to localized flooding, as well as isolated tornadoes.
While tornadoes would be the exception rather than the rule, the dynamics are in place for any storms that develop to rotate.
Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 throughout the day and always get the latest alerts and warnings with the FREE Severe Weather Team 11 app.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}