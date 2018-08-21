  • Severe storms could bring damaging winds, isolated tornadoes

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH -

    Damaging wind, localized flooding and isolated tornadoes are possible Tuesday afternoon with several clusters of strong to severe thunderstorms that will develop and move through the area.

    DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP

    Related Headlines

    Morning rain and spotty thunderstorms will continue to move through the region. Much of the area will see a break in the rain late in the morning that will allow the atmosphere to recharge and help develop potentially severe thunderstorms for the afternoon.

    A lot will depend on the amount of sunshine after the morning round of rain. More sunshine means a better likelihood of severe storms. If the clouds hang tough, it will be a little harder to create the right scenario for numerous severe afternoon thunderstorms.

    The strongest storms will be capable of producing wind gusts of more than 50 mph, torrential downpours leading to localized flooding, as well as isolated tornadoes.

    While tornadoes would be the exception rather than the rule, the dynamics are in place for any storms that develop to rotate.

    Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 throughout the day and always get the latest alerts and warnings with the FREE Severe Weather Team 11 app.

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download
     
     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories