PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 5:02 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Butler, Lawrence and Mercer counties until 5:45 p.m.

5:01 pm: SVR T_storm Warning for Lawrence, Mercer and Butler Co. 60 mph winds and 1" hail possible. #PAwx #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/BCJ64sjFSn — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) August 15, 2019

UPDATE 4:43 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Washington and Jefferson counties until 5 p.m.

4:37 pm: SVR T-storm Warning for Washington Co. 60 mph winds and 1" hail possible. #PAwx #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/Q2HUufkeb9 — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) August 15, 2019

UPDATE 4:15 p.m. The Port Authority said customers should expect significant delays after multiple trees fell on to the T tracks.

Both of the trees fell in the South Hills, one near Casswell and one near Castle Shannon.

Customers should anticipate significant delays. We will provide updates as soon as we receive them. https://t.co/79JjS8DGs5 — Port Authority Alerts (@PghTransitAlert) August 15, 2019

Due to multiple trees down:

-A RAIL shuttle is running btw Mt Lebanon - Overbrook on the I/B rail



-A BUS shuttle is running btw Wash Junction to S Hills Village



-A BUS shuttle is running btw Castle Shannon and S Hills Village



-Library line is unaffected but experiencing delays — Port Authority Alerts (@PghTransitAlert) August 15, 2019

UPDATE 3:45 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Armstrong County until 4:30 p.m.

3:43 pm: SVR T-storm Warning for Armstrong Co. 60 mph winds and 1" hail are possible. #PAwx #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/a5GBINmo0I — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) August 15, 2019

UPDATE 3:40 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Allegheny, Indiana and Westmoreland counties until 4:30 p.m.

3:39 pm: SVR T-storm Warning for eastern Allegheny and Westmoreland Co. 60 mph winds and 1" hail are possible. #PAwx #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/12mlGYs7EB — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) August 15, 2019

Another Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for part of Indiana County until 4:15 p.m.

UPDATE 3:02 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Allegheny, Armstrong and Indiana counties until 3:45 p.m.

3:01 pm: SVR T-storm Warning for Armstrong and Indiana Co. 60 mph winds and 1" hail are possible. #PAwx #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/7XAVxV6b4r — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) August 15, 2019

UPDATE 2:46 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Mercer and Venango counties until 3:15 p.m.

Another Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Allegheny and Washington counties until 3:30 p.m.

2:42 pm: SVR T-Storm Warning in effect for Washington and Allegheny Co. 60 mph winds and 1" hail possible. #PAwx #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/a6dqbcAa25 — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) August 15, 2019

UPDATE 2:28 p.m. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Allegheny, Armstrong and Westmoreland counties until 3:15 p.m.

2:27 pm: SVR T-Storm Warning for cities in the orange box. 60 mph winds and 1" hail are possible. #PAwx #wpxistorm @WPXICropper pic.twitter.com/UlOfAGc3qG — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) August 15, 2019

UPDATE 2:10 p.m. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Mercer County until 2:45 p.m.

2:06 pm: SVR T-storm Warning for Mercer Co. 60 mph winds and 1" hail possible. #PAwx #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/ITq3979A2e — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) August 15, 2019

Showers and storms will pop up this afternoon and evening. You'll want to stay weather aware if you have any outdoor plans.

Strong to severe storms are possible and any severe storm will be capable of 60 mph wind gusts and large hail. A brief, weak tornado cannot be entirely ruled out, especially across our far northern counties.

Storms will come to an end later tonight and the overnight period should be dry. Patchy fog will develop. Temperatures will fall to the mid-60s.

Friday will bring a partly sunny sky with highs in the low 80s.

