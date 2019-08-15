  • Severe storms popping up across the area

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 5:02 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Butler, Lawrence and Mercer counties until 5:45 p.m.

    Chief Meteorologist Stephen Cropper is updating his forecast and Meteorologist Danielle Dozier is showing us damage left behind, NOW on 11 News.

    UPDATE 4:43 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Washington and Jefferson counties until 5 p.m.

    UPDATE 4:15 p.m. The Port Authority said customers should expect significant delays after multiple trees fell on to the T tracks.

    Both of the trees fell in the South Hills, one near Casswell and one near Castle Shannon.

    UPDATE 3:45 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Armstrong County until 4:30 p.m. 

    UPDATE 3:40 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Allegheny, Indiana and Westmoreland counties until 4:30 p.m.

    Another Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for part of Indiana County until 4:15 p.m.

    UPDATE 3:02 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Allegheny, Armstrong and Indiana counties until 3:45 p.m.

    UPDATE 2:46 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Mercer and Venango counties until 3:15 p.m.

    Another Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Allegheny and Washington counties until 3:30 p.m.

    UPDATE 2:28 p.m. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Allegheny, Armstrong and Westmoreland counties until 3:15 p.m.

    UPDATE 2:10 p.m. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Mercer County until 2:45 p.m.

    Showers and storms will pop up this afternoon and evening. You'll want to stay weather aware if you have any outdoor plans.

    Strong to severe storms are possible and any severe storm will be capable of 60 mph wind gusts and large hail. A brief, weak tornado cannot be entirely ruled out, especially across our far northern counties. 

    Storms will come to an end later tonight and the overnight period should be dry. Patchy fog will develop. Temperatures will fall to the mid-60s. 

    Friday will bring a partly sunny sky with highs in the low 80s.

