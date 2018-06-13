  • Severe storms with gusty winds, heavy rain possible Wednesday

    Scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm will be in the area for Wednesday’s morning commute.

    The first wave of showers will move out by mid-morning. A stronger wave will move into the region during the afternoon, triggering several clusters of showers and storms.

    Some of the storms could be severe, with wind gusts of more than 50 mph and brief heavy rain.

    An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, especially north and northeast of the Pittsburgh area.

    Storms will quickly move out Wednesday evening after sunset.

