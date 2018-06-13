Scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm will be in the area for Wednesday’s morning commute.
STORM TRACKER: Timing of showers moving through Wednesday
Related Headlines
The first wave of showers will move out by mid-morning. A stronger wave will move into the region during the afternoon, triggering several clusters of showers and storms.
DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP
Some of the storms could be severe, with wind gusts of more than 50 mph and brief heavy rain.
An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, especially north and northeast of the Pittsburgh area.
Storms will quickly move out Wednesday evening after sunset.
TRENDING NOW:
- Letter prompts dramatic turn in DelTondo murder investigation
- Woman threw dog out of car window, humane officers say
- Man guilty of attacking, raping pregnant stranger, other woman
- RAW VIDEO: Jerome Bettis takes contest winner to doctor
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}