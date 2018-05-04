UPDATE 5:25 p.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Allegheny and Beaver County until 5:45pm
UPDATE 4:35 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Armstrong, Clarion and Venango counties until 5 p.m.
Watch Channel 11 News NOW as Severe Weather Team 11 tracks this system and pinpoints where severe storms are happening.
Severe thunderstorm warning until 545. Tune to @WPXI for continuing coverage or follow @WPXICropper and @DanielleDozier pic.twitter.com/RN6Itd0Tcj— Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) May 4, 2018
UPDATE 3:53 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Butler, Lawrence and Mercer counties until 4:30 p.m.
Strong to severe storms are possible, with damaging winds of 60 mph to 70 mph and brief heavy downpours in any storm that develops.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for our entire viewing area until 9 p.m.
Scattered showers will be occurring throughout the day with some dry hours in between.
STORM TRACKER: Hour-by-hour look at rain, storms through Friday
Expect the chance of thunderstorms later this evening as a cold front moves in. Some storms could be severe and produce damaging wind gusts of 60 mph. Small hail is also possible.
Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and it will be humid and windy today. Winds may gust up to 35 mph outside of any t-storms.
Any thunderstorms should be south of our area by 8 p.m. with a partly cloudy sky expected overnight. Lighter winds will be around tonight. Lows will be in the low 50s.
Our team of meteorologists will be tracking this system and pinpointing when and where rain is most likely, and where strong storms could be possible. Keep checking back often for updates.
