PITTSBURGH - Grab your umbrella if you're heading out this evening. Channel 11's Danielle Dozier is tracking a few showers and storms moving in from Ohio. The strongest will be capable of producing heavy rainfall with localized flooding, damaging wind gusts and brief funnel clouds.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of Allegheny and Beaver counties until 6 p.m.
5:09 pm: SVR T-storm Warning for Beaver and Allegheny Co. 60 mph winds are possible. Updates on @WPXI. #PAwx #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/MpWfvnqDvK— Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) July 31, 2019
Storms will fade once the cold front passes so the overnight period looks dry. Temperatures tonight will be in the low 60s. Patchy fog may develop and limit visibility for your Thursday morning commute.
Thursday afternoon will bring a mix of sun and clouds. The best chance for a few showers will be across our southern counties and the mountains.
