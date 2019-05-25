0 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING issued for parts of the area

PITTSBURGH - Keep an eye to the sky this weekend, as showers and storms could soak your outdoor plans.

UPDATE 6:27 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Beaver County until 7 p.m.

6:26 pm: SVR T-storm Warning for Beaver County. 60 mph winds are possible with storms moving in. #PAwx #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/mcrC6eB7Q8 — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) May 25, 2019

UPDATE 6:17 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Mercer, Venango and Greene counties until 7 p.m.

UPDATE 6:14 p.m.

A strong storm is moving closer to Greene County.

6:12 pm: This strong storm is moving closer to Greene County. It's had a history of rotation although it is not currently warned. Stay alert! Updates on @WPXI. #PAwx #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/SwfH2fcuyZ — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) May 25, 2019

UPDATE 5:22 p.m.

Meteorologist Danielle Dozier said the storms in Ohio right now are spinning and are both capable of a tornado.

5:19 pm: These storms I've circled are spinning in Ohio. Both are capable of a tornado. I'm tracking when they'll move into your area on @WPXI News at 6! PCNC at 5:30 pm #wpxistorm #PAwx pic.twitter.com/SaVzW9ci1K — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) May 25, 2019

UPDATE 4:50 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for our area until 10 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for our area until 10 pm. I'll have the latest on the severe weather moving in on @WPXI News at 6! #PAwx pic.twitter.com/OS7WijD8tW — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) May 25, 2019

UPDATE 4:40 p.m.

Showers and storms will be moving through Saturday evening. Some of the storms may be severe with damaging winds, hail and the threat for a tornado. Locally heavy rain and lightning will accompany any storm. Be alert to changing weather conditions.

The rain and storms will move out late tonight. Expect a mostly cloudy sky and lows in the mid-60s.

Another round of showers and storms is in the forecast Sunday and could could bring the threat for localized flooding.

UPDATE 4:30 p.m.:

There are a few thunderstorm warnings and a tornado warning in eastern Ohio. The storms are heading east.

4:30 PM: There are a few severe t-storm warnings in eastern OH and a tornado warning, too. Storms are moving east. Stay alert across western PA this evening. #PAwx #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/agIviaR5ER — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) May 25, 2019

UPDATE 3:15 p.m.:

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning has expired.

UPDATE 2:32 p.m.:

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for parts of Fayette and Westmoreland Counties. This includes Connellsville, Uniontown, Donegal and areas near Seven Springs.

PREVIOUS STORY:

It won't rain all day each day-but, strong to severe storms could bring frequent lightning, damaging winds, heavy downpours and hail, especially Saturday afternoon and evening.

Another round of showers and storms is in the forecast Sunday and could could bring the threat for localized flooding.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 through the weekend, and check back often as the timing of showers and storms becomes more clear.

