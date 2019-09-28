PITTSBURGH - UPDATE (7 PM) The warnings for Allegheny County and Westmoreland County have been extended to 7:30 p.m.
Reports have come in saying wind gusts were up to 60 miles-per-hour with quarter-sized hail in Westmoreland County.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning move inside if you are in this area and stay safe. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/QQeA4qmtfJ— Stephanie Allison (@StephAllisonWx) September 28, 2019
UPDATE (6:20 PM) The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the following counties: Allegheny, Beaver, Fayette, Greene and parts of Washington.
They are all in effect until 7 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 7:00 PM -Watch for wind gusts up to 60 mph. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/3u9SUMZeGM— Stephanie Allison (@StephAllisonWx) September 28, 2019
ORIGINAL STORY:
A few storms this evening could become strong and produce gusty winds and downpours mainly before midnight.
Storms will end, and skies become partly cloudy with patchy fog overnight.
Sunday will be warm and humid, but we should remain dry. The heat continues into the next week with highs reaching near 90 degrees by Tuesday.
Cooler air is set to move in later in the work week.
