  • Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for multiple counties in Western Pa.

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - UPDATE (7 PM) The warnings for Allegheny County and Westmoreland County have been extended to 7:30 p.m.

    Reports have come in saying wind gusts were up to 60 miles-per-hour with quarter-sized hail in Westmoreland County.

    Related Headlines

    UPDATE (6:20 PM) The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the following counties: Allegheny, Beaver, Fayette, Greene and parts of Washington.

    They are all in effect until 7 p.m.

    ORIGINAL STORY:

    A few storms this evening could become strong and produce gusty winds and downpours mainly before midnight. 

    LIVE INTERACTIVE RADAR

    Storms will end, and skies become partly cloudy with patchy fog overnight. 

    Sunday will be warm and humid, but we should remain dry. The heat continues into the next week with highs reaching near 90 degrees by Tuesday. 

    Cooler air is set to move in later in the work week.

    If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories