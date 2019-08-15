PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 3:02 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Allegheny, Armstrong and Indiana counties until 3:45 p.m.
3:01 pm: SVR T-storm Warning for Armstrong and Indiana Co. 60 mph winds and 1" hail are possible. #PAwx #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/7XAVxV6b4r— Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) August 15, 2019
UPDATE 2:46 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Mercer and Venango counties until 3:15 p.m.
WEATHER ALERThttps://t.co/pmwncDzuHb | https://t.co/5TuINuXud7 | https://t.co/jMjzNKJQ6v | https://t.co/kXBEdLY2tR pic.twitter.com/kkWwYGWHHH— WPXI (@WPXI) August 15, 2019
Another Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Allegheny and Washington counties until 3:30 p.m.
2:42 pm: SVR T-Storm Warning in effect for Washington and Allegheny Co. 60 mph winds and 1" hail possible. #PAwx #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/a6dqbcAa25— Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) August 15, 2019
UPDATE 2:28 p.m. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Allegheny, Armstrong and Westmoreland counties until 3:15 p.m.
2:27 pm: SVR T-Storm Warning for cities in the orange box. 60 mph winds and 1" hail are possible. #PAwx #wpxistorm @WPXICropper pic.twitter.com/UlOfAGc3qG— Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) August 15, 2019
UPDATE 2:10 p.m. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Mercer County until 2:45 p.m.
2:06 pm: SVR T-storm Warning for Mercer Co. 60 mph winds and 1" hail possible. #PAwx #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/ITq3979A2e— Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) August 15, 2019
Showers and storms will pop up this afternoon and evening. You'll want to stay weather aware if you have any outdoor plans.
Strong to severe storms are possible and any severe storm will be capable of 60 mph wind gusts and large hail. A brief, weak tornado cannot be entirely ruled out, especially across our far northern counties.
Storms will come to an end later tonight and the overnight period should be dry. Patchy fog will develop. Temperatures will fall to the mid-60s.
Friday will bring a partly sunny sky with highs in the low 80s.
