UPDATE 2:45 p.m. Egg-sized hail has been reported in Claysville, Washington County.
Pittsburgh's Chief Meteorologist Stephen Cropper is tracking the storms. Stay with Channel 11 News and wpxi.com for updates.
UPDATE 2:30 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Greene County until 3 p.m.
UPDATE 1:46 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Westmoreland and Fayette counties until 2:15 p.m.
This STORM is rolling through Westmoreland County right now... lots of rain, wind and lightning! Be safe if you’re out and about! #wpxi #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/606XmPobD2— Melanie Marsalko (@WPXIMelanie) May 14, 2018
UPDATE 1:21 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Washington and Greene counties until 2:15 p.m.
UPDATE 12:30 p.m. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Washington and Westmoreland counties until 9:00 p.m.
Damaging wind gusts up to 75 mph and 1.5 inch hail possible in the most severe.
An isolated tornado can't be ruled out.
Showers and thunderstorms will move through our area today, with some severe storms possible.
The most severe storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts of 60 mph or higher, along with hail. Heavy rainfall and lightning are possible threats, too.
STORM TRACKER: Potentially strong storms moving through Monday
Highs today will reach the low 80s, with light west-southwest winds.
The weather pattern will remain unsettled, with scattered showers and thunderstorms each day this week.
Temperature for highs will be in the low 80s, and the low will be in the 60s.
SEVERE STORMS TODAY!— Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) May 14, 2018
Great risk = southwest communities
50+ mph winds and flooding rain with the strongest storms. pic.twitter.com/6zGSkZa04R
