PITTSBURGH - Heavy downpours, frequent lightning, hail and damaging winds are in the forecast Thursday as storms will roll through the area. Showers and storms are expected after lunch and continuing into early evening. A line of severe thunderstorms will be possible as a cold front pushes toward the area.
Watches and warnings could be issued for parts of the area. Heavy rain could also cause localized flooding.
The storms will usher in much more comfortable conditions late Thursday and Friday with cooler, less humid air setting up a spectacular weekend. Our team Severe Weather meteorologists will be tracking this system hour by hour as it moves in.
