0 Severe thunderstorm watch for viewing area, active warning for some counties

UPDATE 12:46 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Armstrong, Indiana and Jefferson counties until 1:30 p.m.

More severe storms are possible through the evening. Stephen is tracking the system now. Stay with WPXI.com and Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m. for the latest forecast.

UPDATE 12:45 p.m. A man is trapped after a tree fell on to a truck in Butler County along Old Plank Road, dispatchers confirm.

No injuries were reported.

UPDATE 12:35 p.m. Power lines and signals are down in Cranberry Township. Route 19 North and South are closed in both directions from Freedom Road to Freeport Road.

Rt 19 North & South closed, both directions, from Freedom Rd. to Freeport Rd. Power lines and signals are down. Seek alternate routes. — Cranberry Township (@cranberry_twp) May 15, 2018

UPDATE 12:24 p.m. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Armstrong, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Jefferson, Washington and Westmoreland counties until 8 p.m.

JUST IN: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 8 p.m. Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the latest warnings. #PAwx #WPXIStorm pic.twitter.com/PT9mvr2Iq6 — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) May 15, 2018

UPDATE 12:23 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for part of Armstrong and Clarion counties until 1:15 p.m.

UPDATE 11:48 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Beaver, Butler and Lawrence counties until 12:30 p.m.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING until 12:30 for parts of Beaver, Butler and Lawrence counties including Cranberry, Zelienople, Ellwood City and Beaver. pic.twitter.com/DGGXSTJXu0 — Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) May 15, 2018

UPDATE 11:32 a.m. The Mon Wharf will be closed starting on Wednesday until further notice as a precaution.

Scattered thunderstorms will develop again Tuesday, with the strongest storms bringing the threat of damaging winds, localized flooding, hail and frequent lightning.

A flash flood watch has been issued for much of the area starting at 1 p.m. and lasting through the evening. A flash flood watch means conditions are favorable for flash flooding but not a certainty.

Thunderstorms will not be as widespread as Monday, but any storm that does develop will have the potential to become severe.

Many areas have been soaked with rain the past few days, and any additional heavy rain could cause flash flooding. Watch for quickly changing road conditions if storms develop.

The strongest storms will bring winds in excess of 50 mph and hail.

Severe storms possible later today. Damaging winds MOST likely east of the city of Pittsburgh, but strong storms possible anywhere today. pic.twitter.com/H4n9xmLDM9 — Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) May 15, 2018

