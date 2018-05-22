  • SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH issued as rain, potential storms move in

    By: Danielle Dozier

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH -

    UPDATE 1:46 p.m. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango and Washington counties until 9 p.m.

    Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking the storms and will have the impact on your evening - on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

    Related Headlines

    Showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day Tuesday with the greater risk of any severe weather occurring between the hours of about 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

    Storms will be moving in ahead and along a cold front from northwest to southeast during these hours and may bring severe storms capable of damaging winds. 

    Small hail and locally heavy rainfall will also be threats. 

    STORM TRACKER: Timing of showers moving through Wednesday 

    Overnight, lingering showers are expected with patchy fog and temperatures down in the upper 50s. 

    Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the latest timing of severe weather throughout the day Tuesday.

