  • Severe thunderstorm watch issued as storms, gusty winds move into our area

    UPDATE 1:21 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Washington County until 2:00 p.m.

    Pittsburgh's Chief Meteorologist Stephen Cropper is tracking the storms. Stay with Channel 11 News and wpxi.com for updates.

    UPDATE 12:30 p.m. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Washington and Westmoreland counties until 9:00 p.m.

    Damaging wind gusts up to 75 mph and 1.5 inch hail possible in the most severe.

    An isolated tornado can't be ruled out. 

    Showers and thunderstorms will move through our area today, with some severe storms possible.

    The most severe storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts of 60 mph or higher, along with hail. Heavy rainfall and lightning are possible threats, too.

    STORM TRACKER: Potentially strong storms moving through Monday

    Highs today will reach the low 80s, with light west-southwest winds. 

    The weather pattern will remain unsettled, with scattered showers and thunderstorms each day this week.

    Temperature for highs will be in the low 80s, and the low will be in the 60s.

    Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the latest watches and warnings.

