0 Severe thunderstorm watch issued for entire viewing area; several counties issued warning

UPDATE 5 p.m.

Showers & strong storms moving through Heavy Downpours Strong Winds & Hail reported in many locations Stay Alert to Changing Conditions #wpxi pic.twitter.com/pqSMzRiksM — Kevin Benson (@WPXIBenson) May 12, 2018

UPDATE 4:15 p.m.

WEATHER ALERT... Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Fayette and Westmoreland County until 5:15pm. https://t.co/5TuINuFSOx | https://t.co/jMjzNL1qY3 — WPXI (@WPXI) May 12, 2018

UPDATE 4:10 p.m. -- The National Weather Service just issued a severe thunderstorm warning to Washington County, effective until 4:45 p.m.

South Park is also under a warning until 4:45 p.m., in addition to the other areas already announced by the NWS.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for WASHINGTON County until 4:45 Strong storms crossing the region Heavy downpours Damaging wind & Hail Stay ALert to Changing conditions #wpxi pic.twitter.com/VAFp7a0wSc — Kevin Benson (@WPXIBenson) May 12, 2018

UPDATE 4 p.m. -- Several areas are now under severe thunderstorm warnings, according to the National Weather Service.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Bethel Park PA, Upper Saint Clair PA, Whitehall PA until 4:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/JMuVimWT91 — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) May 12, 2018

Multiple municipalities in Allegheny County, including Bethel Park, Upper Saint Clair, and Whitehall are all under the warning until 4:45 p.m.

3:55 pm: SVR T-Storm Warning inc. Washington, Bethel Park. 60 mph winds/half-dollar sized hail, moving east. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/VZG1DA49Kd — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) May 12, 2018

Other areas are under warnings until 4:15 p.m., the NWS said, inlcuding Monroeville, Plum, and Murrysville.

The rain is starting to move through. This was from the down pour that happened a little bit ago. Watch @WPXI tonight for your latest forecast. pic.twitter.com/8MbbwamVg8 — Jamie Cashdollar (@Cashmoney2292) May 12, 2018

UPDATE 3:45 p.m. -- Severe Weather Team 11 continues to track heavy rain entering our area, which could bring strong winds, hail, and possible tornado watches in some areas.

The severe thunderstorm watches are still in effect for multiple counties, with wind speeds upwards of 60 miles per hour and a potential of one inch of hail moving east.

The National Weather Service also issued severe thunderstorm warnings to the following counties: Allegheny, Armstrong, Indiana, and Westmoreland. Those warnings are in effect until 4:15 p.m.

3:25 pm: SVR T-Storm Warning for cities in yellow box. 60 mph winds/1” hail possible, moving east. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/5yxQXY42SD — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) May 12, 2018

UPDATE 2:48 p.m. - A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Indiana, Washington and Westmoreland counties until 11 p.m.

WEATHER ALERT... Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Washington and Westmoreland County until 11:00pm. https://t.co/5TuINuFSOx | https://t.co/jMjzNL1qY3 — WPXI (@WPXI) May 12, 2018

Showers and thunderstorms are likely today, especially in the afternoon.

STORM TRACKER: Hour-by-hour look at weekend showers, storms

Some of these storms may be strong to severe, with a threat for damaging winds, hail and heavy downpours. Highs will be in the upper 70's.

DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP

Sunday, Mother's Day, will also be wet. We'll see showers, with the potential for a few thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

We will be tracking unsettled weather through the weekend and into next week. Stay alert to changing weather conditions.

The main concern over the next few days will be flooding downpours and damaging wind.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the latest on any severe weather this weekend.

TRENDING NOW:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.