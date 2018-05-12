  • Severe thunderstorm watch issued for entire viewing area

    Updated:

    UPDATE 3:25 p.m. -- Severe Weather Team 11 continues to track heavy rain entering our area, which could bring strong winds, hail, and possible tornado watches in some areas. 

    The severe thunderstorm watches are still in effect for multiple counties, with wind speeds upwards of 60 miles per hour and a potential of one inch of hail moving east. 

    UPDATE 2:48 p.m. - A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Indiana, Washington and Westmoreland counties until 11 p.m.

    Showers and thunderstorms are likely today, especially in the afternoon. 

    Some of these storms may be strong to severe, with a threat for damaging winds, hail and heavy downpours. Highs will be in the upper 70's.

    Sunday, Mother's Day, will also be wet. We'll see showers, with the potential for a few thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

    We will be tracking unsettled weather through the weekend and into next week. Stay alert to changing weather conditions.

    The main concern over the next few days will be flooding downpours and damaging wind.

    Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the latest on any severe weather this weekend.

