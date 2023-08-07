Severe weather possible Monday with chance for damaging winds, flooding; isolated tornado possible

PITTSBURGH — Be weather aware today and have a plan in the event of severe weather.

The morning will be mostly quiet with only isolated showers and storms. More numerous showers and storms are expected around midday and through the afternoon hours. Storms could turn severe and produce damaging winds, large hail, flooding, and isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

Right now, it looks like the strongest storms will be just south and east of Pittsburgh However, the entire area will be under the risk for severe weather through the afternoon and into the early evening.

Tuesday will be much quieter with only a stray shower or storm. We’ll get a break in the stormy weather for the middle of the week before thunderstorm chances return Thursday.

