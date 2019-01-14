PITTSBURGH - Severe Weather Team 11 is already tracking the potential for a major winter storm this weekend that will bring snow and/or mix to much of the area Saturday and Sunday.
A storm system will develop over the southern plains Friday before moving northeast across the eastern half of the nation this weekend. Depending on the track of the storm, several inches of snow is possible this weekend for our area.
A more inland track to the storm would mean a mix of rain and snow that would greatly reduce snowfall totals for our area. A more coastal track to the storm could mean Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories for much of the area with several inches of snow possible.
Severe Weather Team 11 will continue to pour over data around the clock sorting out the timing and track of the storm.
